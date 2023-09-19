The Rusty Nail closing on Buford Highway after nearly 50 years

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Restaurant News
By
1 hour ago
X

Longtime Buford Highway bar the Rusty Nail is set to close this weekend after more than 45 years.

Located at 2900 Buford Highway just south of North Druid Hills Road, the bar, which is described as “the South’s version of Cheers” on its website, will close after service on Saturday, Sept. 23, an employee confirmed.

Pete Hayes and Nick Cardellino opened the Rusty Nail in 1974. The current iteration of the pub’s menu features a variety of burgers and other sandwiches, as well as barbecue plates and wings, in addition to a full bar.

ExplorePhotos: Longtime metro Atlanta restaurants

The bar was also known for its longtime weekly trivia, as well as an 18-foot gun parked outside the building.

Another location of the Rusty Nail on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs closed in 2022 after 40 years.

The Rusty Nail is one of several longtime metro Atlanta restaurants that have closed this year, including Houck’s Grille, Doc Chey’s, King + Duke, The Original El Taco, Little 5 Pizza and the Lawrence. Taverna Plaka on Cheshire Bridge Road is set to close in November after 20 years.

Cardellino did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information on the closure.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant closings
ExploreThe ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Local Braves fan dedicates his heart — and his right leg — to the team4h ago

Credit: Fulton County Commission

Details coming Wednesday on transferring Fulton inmates to far-away facilities
3h ago

Flowery Branch woman to serve 27 years for shooting neighbor over barking dog
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Study: Emory, Grady rank high for inclusivity but city hospitals segregated
8h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Study: Emory, Grady rank high for inclusivity but city hospitals segregated
8h ago

Credit: ajc.com

Slutty Vegan, waffles and whiskey. What’s coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of The Imprints Agency

Atlanta celebration highlights Puerto Rican dish mofongo
3h ago
Retiring Georgia Restaurant Association chief optimistic about industry’s future
4h ago
Celebrate Oktoberfest at these restaurants, breweries and bars around metro Atlanta
21h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Wurst Beer Hall

Celebrate Oktoberfest at these restaurants, breweries and bars around metro Atlanta
21h ago
4 things to know as Cobb teacher asks state to reverse firing over book
Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top