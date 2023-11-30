10 Degrees South to close after 26 years in business

The restaurant found a place in the hearts of South African expats and Americans alike. It was the first restaurant of three other South African concepts Anthony launched under his restaurant group, True Story Brands.

Now, 26 years later, his parents are ready for a break. His mother, the executive chef of 10 Degrees South, spends five days a week in the kitchen cooking the traditional dishes and operating the restaurant along with his father. At 70 years old, they’ve decided it’s time to retire.

Anthony doesn’t want to run the flagship restaurant without them, especially since his mother played such a large role in making the dishes every day. Without her, “it would just feel weird to me,” he said.

“The dishes will live on and already do live on in other restaurants,” Anthony said.

His other concepts, Biltong Bar at Ponce City Market, The Cape Restaurant & Beach Bar in the Avalon and Yebo Beach Haus in Buckhead, will remain open with more projects in the works.

While Anthony and his parents know it’s time to bring the concept to an end, it’s still an emotional experience for him, especially since the restaurant launched their whole brand.

“It’s been a great community that we created,” he said. “But at the end of the day, not everything lasts forever, and without [Diane Anthony’s] touch in the kitchen, I just don’t think it’ll be the same restaurant.”

After opening 10 Degrees South over two decades ago, when Anthony was 25 and his parents were in their late 40s, they’ve seen generations of people move through the restaurant and witnessed engagements, weddings and families growing older. It will be a bittersweet moment for them all, but his parents are tired from so many years in business and are ready to spend time at the beach, he said.

“While it’s a very very special place for a lot of people, including us, at the end of the day we started as a family and so we’re going to end it as a family,” Anthony said.

