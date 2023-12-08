Ammazza Pizza to close this month after more than a decade in Old Fourth Ward

Hugh Connerty opened Ammazza in 2012 at 591 Edgewood Ave., with a menu of Neapolitan-style pizzas, plus a few starters and desserts.

The restaurant weathered several storms over the years. In 2013, the nearby Edgewood Avenue Bridge spanning the Atlanta Beltline was closed for demolition and replacement.

Then, in 2017, a pair of back-to-back car crashes took out the water main and ripped through the red-brick facade of the 100-year-old building, closing it for 22 months. During that time, Connerty opened a second Ammazza in Decatur, with an identical menu of Neapolitan-inspired pies, but closed that location in 2020.

In addition to its traditional pizzas, Ammazza was also known for its wide selection of beers, kid-friendly glitter pizzas and vegan options.

Connerty did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information on the closure.

Ammazza is the latest in a recent string of longtime metro Atlanta restaurant closures. Garnet Gal’s, Common Roots Farmers Market, Tin Lizzy’s in Grant Park, Henry’s Midtown Tavern, V Restaurant and Lounge and Hippin Hops in East Lake all closed within the past 30 days. In addition, Drift Fish House and Oyster Bar and Hodgepodge Coffee both announced they would close by the end of the month, and 10 Degrees South announced it will shutter, though a closing date was not provided.

The closure is also the third big loss for Edgewood Avenue this year. Noni’s Neighborhood Trattoria closed in October, while Georgia Beer Garden shuttered in June.

— Former AJC writer Wendell Brock contributed to this report

Explore The ultimate guide to comfort food in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.