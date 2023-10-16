VG Bistro closes in Roswell after six years

Credit: Adrienne Harris

Credit: Adrienne Harris

Restaurant News
By
32 minutes ago

French-inspired restaurant VG Bistro has closed in Roswell after six years.

Located at 70 W. Crossville Road, VG Bistro was housed in a building that was previously home to Van Gogh’s and Bistro VG.

According to a post on the restaurant’s social media accounts, the closure was due in large part to the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant closings

“Unfortunately, moving forward both during and after the pandemic has shown little mercy,” the post read in part. “We want to thank all our wonderful guests and employees for supporting us over these past 6 years. We are extremely humbled that so many embraced VG Bistro + Bar. We are forever grateful to you all.”

Chris and Michele Sedgwick of Sedgwick Restaurant Group first opened the restaurant in 1991 as French restaurant Van Gogh’s, then changed it to the less formal Bistro VG in 2006. The Sedgwicks — who also own Theo’s Brothers Bakery and Vinny’s on Windward in Alpharetta and Aspens Signature Steaks in Marietta (Michele also operates TBB 122 bakery in Marietta) — sold Bistro VG six years ago to Nicholas Sousounis.

Renamed VG Bistro, the restaurant served a French-American menu with dishes including crab cakes, octopus, cheeses and fish.

Sousounis did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitutition’s request for more information.

VG Bistro is one of many longtime metro Atlanta restaurants to close this year including Peach and the Porkchop in Roswell, Noni’s on Edgewood Avenue, The Glenwood in East Atlanta, Taco Mac in Decatur and The Rusty Nail on Buford Highway.

ExploreNorth Fulton County dining news

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

GET SCHOOLED BLOG
DOWNEY: Let’s pause before cheering Georgia’s high school graduation rate7h ago

The Jolt: Frustration sparked Austin Scott’s run for U.S. House speaker
5h ago

AMBER ALERT
2 girls taken from Burger King are in extreme danger, GBI says
32m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Bradley’s Buzz: The Falcons are allowed one bad loss. This was it
56m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Bradley’s Buzz: The Falcons are allowed one bad loss. This was it
56m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Inside City Hall: Poll shows voters split on training center referendum
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q

Fox Brothers Barbecue opens in Brookhaven with a traditional meat counter
2h ago
Dance classes are another reason to visit metro Atlanta breweries
3h ago
CT Cantina & Taqueria opening at Trilith and more metro Atlanta restaurant news
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

‘Best choice I ever made’: DeKalb celebrates school bus drivers, seeks more
7h ago
The distinct sound of Atlanta hip-hop
RELATED: Atlanta and Georgia news, reaction to Israel-Hamas war
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top