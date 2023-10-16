VG Bistro closes in Roswell after six years

Located at 70 W. Crossville Road, VG Bistro was housed in a building that was previously home to Van Gogh’s and Bistro VG.

According to a post on the restaurant’s social media accounts, the closure was due in large part to the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Unfortunately, moving forward both during and after the pandemic has shown little mercy,” the post read in part. “We want to thank all our wonderful guests and employees for supporting us over these past 6 years. We are extremely humbled that so many embraced VG Bistro + Bar. We are forever grateful to you all.”

Chris and Michele Sedgwick of Sedgwick Restaurant Group first opened the restaurant in 1991 as French restaurant Van Gogh’s, then changed it to the less formal Bistro VG in 2006. The Sedgwicks — who also own Theo’s Brothers Bakery and Vinny’s on Windward in Alpharetta and Aspens Signature Steaks in Marietta (Michele also operates TBB 122 bakery in Marietta) — sold Bistro VG six years ago to Nicholas Sousounis.

Renamed VG Bistro, the restaurant served a French-American menu with dishes including crab cakes, octopus, cheeses and fish.

Sousounis did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitutition’s request for more information.

VG Bistro is one of many longtime metro Atlanta restaurants to close this year including Peach and the Porkchop in Roswell, Noni’s on Edgewood Avenue, The Glenwood in East Atlanta, Taco Mac in Decatur and The Rusty Nail on Buford Highway.

