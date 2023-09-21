Exclusive
Hundreds of Ga. prison employees’ side hustle: Inmates’ criminal schemes

Taco Mac closes abruptly in Decatur after more than 20 years

Credit: Becky Stein

Credit: Becky Stein

Restaurant News
By
19 minutes ago
X

The Decatur location of local sports bar chain Taco Mac has closed after 22 years.

Located at 240 W. Ponce de Leon Ave. in downtown Decatur, Taco Mac shuttered earlier this week with no warning, Decaturish reports.

“We appreciate all the support the community has given us over the years and have loved serving each one of you,” a notice on the bar’s door read. The statement also mentioned that the restaurant’s lease expired and that Taco Mac is working to help employees find new jobs.

Taco Mac is owned by Nashville-based Fresh Hospitality, which has a portfolio of 20 restaurant brands, including longtime Atlanta restaurant Mary Mac’s Tea Room. The chain has more than 20 locations throughout metro Atlanta and Georgia, as well as locations in Tennessee and Alabama. A Taco Mac in the Lindbergh area closed in 2021 after 15 years, citing crime.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant closings

The menu specializes in chicken wings, with more than 15 sauce options, with other menu offerings including salads, burgers, quesadillas, tacos and sandwiches. The full bar highlights beer through its Brewniversity rewards program, offering more than 75 beers on draft.

Taco Mac Decatur is one of several longtime metro Atlanta restaurants that have closed this year, including Houck’s Grille, Doc Chey’s, King + Duke, The Original El Taco, Little 5 Pizza and the Lawrence. The Rusty Nail is set to close this weekend after nearly 50 years on Buford Highway, and the Glenwood will close in East Atlanta next weekend after 16 years. Taverna Plaka on Cheshire Bridge Road is set to close in November after 20 years.

A representative for Taco Mac did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information on the closure.

ExploreDeKalb County dining news
ExploreThe ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

AJC SPECIAL SERIES
Hundreds of Ga. prison employees’ side hustle: Inmates’ criminal schemes2h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Herschel Walker’s Atlanta home hits the real estate market
2h ago

Credit: Stephanie Scarbrough/AP

Rapper Quavo brings gun violence advocacy to Congress, White House
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Hartsfield-Jackson again rebids terminal-to-terminal shuttle contract
4h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Hartsfield-Jackson again rebids terminal-to-terminal shuttle contract
4h ago

Credit: BARTOLOTTI MEDIA/ATLANTA FINE HOMES SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

Elton John puts his Atlanta home up for sale at $4.995 million
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Review: Now serving pinsas in Sandy Springs, Baraonda has a Midtown pizza past
8m ago
Yakitori Kona brings Japanese skewers to Virginia-Highland
17h ago
Tiki Thai opens in Atlanta for Thai and Japanese food with a tiki vibe
Featured

Credit: Margaret Renwick

Boomers will be the last Georgians who speak with a Southern accent
4h ago
Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
13h ago
North Georgia State Fair to open in Marietta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top