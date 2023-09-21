Taco Mac closes abruptly in Decatur after more than 20 years

The Decatur location of local sports bar chain Taco Mac has closed after 22 years.

Located at 240 W. Ponce de Leon Ave. in downtown Decatur, Taco Mac shuttered earlier this week with no warning, Decaturish reports.

“We appreciate all the support the community has given us over the years and have loved serving each one of you,” a notice on the bar’s door read. The statement also mentioned that the restaurant’s lease expired and that Taco Mac is working to help employees find new jobs.

Taco Mac is owned by Nashville-based Fresh Hospitality, which has a portfolio of 20 restaurant brands, including longtime Atlanta restaurant Mary Mac’s Tea Room. The chain has more than 20 locations throughout metro Atlanta and Georgia, as well as locations in Tennessee and Alabama. A Taco Mac in the Lindbergh area closed in 2021 after 15 years, citing crime.

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant closings

The menu specializes in chicken wings, with more than 15 sauce options, with other menu offerings including salads, burgers, quesadillas, tacos and sandwiches. The full bar highlights beer through its Brewniversity rewards program, offering more than 75 beers on draft.

Taco Mac Decatur is one of several longtime metro Atlanta restaurants that have closed this year, including Houck’s Grille, Doc Chey’s, King + Duke, The Original El Taco, Little 5 Pizza and the Lawrence. The Rusty Nail is set to close this weekend after nearly 50 years on Buford Highway, and the Glenwood will close in East Atlanta next weekend after 16 years. Taverna Plaka on Cheshire Bridge Road is set to close in November after 20 years.

A representative for Taco Mac did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information on the closure.

Explore DeKalb County dining news

Explore The ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.