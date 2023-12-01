Ironshield Brewing closing in Lawrenceville

Located at 457 N. Chestnut St., Ironshield Brewing was founded in 2020 by craft beer veteran Glen Sprouse and Dave Rice. The brewery sells its own classic European-style ales and lagers while operating a contract brewing system, Big Kettle Brewing, which is intended to help smaller brewers scale their production.

In a 2020 interview, Sprouse told former Atlanta Journal-Constitution writer Amanda C. Coyne that he often came across small brewers who couldn’t afford the equipment needed to meet higher demands, so they hoped to contract with local brewers in Georgia and the Southeast to brew beer, hard seltzer and nonalcoholic beer.

“A lot of small craft brewers can’t afford a good can line or a good packaging line,” Sprouse said in 2020. “We have the ability to virtually duplicate the way they brew their beer. This allows them to scale up without having to go back to the bank and borrow more money as they expand.”

Some of Ironshield’s own products include Karneval, a German Kölsch ale; Sgt. Mackenzie, a Scotch ale; Dry Irish, a nitro stout; and seasonal beers like Warhammer, a German-style Maibock.

According to the statement, they plan to keep Ironshield beer available at the “restaurants, pubs, and retailers who continue to support us.”

“We have enjoyed the experience of adding quality and fun to the craft beer world, working with some of the most talented and dedicated team members in the business, making great friends and collaborating with the best in the craft beer business,” the statement said. “We have made many great friendships and are saddened that the great times we have shared in our taproom will come to an end.”

The owners did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information.

This is one of several metro Atlanta breweries to close this year, including Hippin Hops Brewery and Distillery in East Lake, Pontoon Brewing in Sandy Springs and Tucker, Blackbird Farms Brewery in Lilburn, Anderby Brewing in Peachtree Corners, Orpheus Brewing in Midtown and Second Self Beer Co. in the Upper Westside.

