Anderby Brewing and Distilling closing in Peachtree Corners

Credit: Anderby Brewing Facebook page

Credit: Anderby Brewing Facebook page

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

Craft brewery Anderby Brewing and Distilling will close next month after more than three years in Peachtree Corners.

Located at 110 Technology Pkwy, the brewery will close July 3, according to a post on the business’ Instagram account.

Owners Michell and Preston Smelt opened Anderby in 2019, several years after Preston began homebrewing. The rotating list of beers included the Get Off My Lawn IPA and Dungeon Crawl imperial stout, as well as several Cat Lady hard seltzers.

The Smelts added the distillery component to the business earlier this year, with plans to make several spirits including gin and vodka.

The Instagram post noted “a variety of circumstances” that led to “revenues (never reaching) a level where our operation can sustain itself.”

“We have personally given everything we have; money, sweat, tears, health, etc. to keep things going,” the statement read. “While we know there are a lot of great things coming to our area that we were excited to be a part of, we have nothing left to give...to all of our supporters, friends, and fans we have gained over the last few years, we cannot thank you enough for all the love & support and we hope you can join us over these next few weeks to reminisce on the good times.”

Anderby is one of several craft breweries to close in metro Atlanta over the past few months.

Last week, Second Self Beer Co. announced plans to close this month after nearly a decade. Orpheus Brewing closed in Midtown in April, while Burnt Hickory shuttered its Kennesaw location in May, with plans to reopen in the coming months.

A representative for Anderby Brewing did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information on the closure.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Chain of 15 crashes causes commuting nightmare on Downtown Connector
