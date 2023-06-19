Doc Chey’s in Grant Park to be replaced by Chef Wang’s

Pan-Asian restaurant Doc Chey’s Noodle House is set to close its doors later this month in Grant Park, with new Chinese concept Chef Wang’s set to take its place.

Doc Chey’s owner Rich Chey announced the June 30 closure in an email to customers.

“As most of you know, the last three years have been brutal for the restaurant industry. Being in Grant Park made it even worse because nearby office workers (a significant portion of our lunch customers) vacated their office buildings for over a year, which made survival a real struggle. As COVID began to wane, we were faced with labor shortages and rapidly increasing product costs.”

He also cited the sudden June 2022 death of his longtime business partner, Melanie Vaughn.

“All of this made operating a profitable business difficult and, at times, impossible,” he wrote.

Chey opened Italian restaurant Stella Neighborhood Trattoria at 563 Memorial Drive SE in 2008, replacing it with Doc Chey’s in 2010.

Charles Wang will take over the space on July 8 “after a quick update to the location,” with many Doc Chey’s employees staying on board. The Chef Wang’s menu includes like egg rolls, lo mein, fried rice, kung pao chicken and beef and broccoli, as well as several Thai dishes including pad Thai and Thai salad.

“I was and continue to be truly appreciative of every guest who walks through our doors because I know you have lots of choices in where to spend your dining dollars and you placed your trust in us,” Chey wrote. “I hope this gratitude was evident whenever we met at the restaurant.”

The Doc Chey’s closure will be the second this year for Chey’s HomeGrown Concepts restaurant group, with Doc Chey’s Noodle Bowl in Emory Village shuttering in February after 25 years.

Chey also owns a Doc Chey’s Noodle House in Morningside, as well as Osteria 832 in Virginia-Highland.

He did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information.

