Kevin Gillespie’s Southern restaurant Revival has closed in Decatur

Revival opened in July 2015, with a menu featuring dishes often found at Sunday dinner in the South, including bacon-wrapped meatloaf, fried chicken, fried catfish and smothered pork loin.

In a 2015 review, The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s Food and Dining Editor Ligaya Figueras wrote, “Credit Gillespie for reminding us that good food in good company doesn’t have to be a thing of the past. There is a place for the hourslong, hearty Sunday dinner of old, and Gillespie makes that available — and affordable — almost every day at Revival.”

In 2016, Gillespie opened Communion, a German beer garden-inspired backyard bar, behind Revival.

In addition to Red Beard Restaurants, Gillespie and Shaw run Defend Southern Food, a nonprofit started to address food insecurities that arose during the pandemic. The program delivers meals to families in the Maynard Jackson High School cluster whose students receive free or reduced-cost breakfast and lunch.

A longtime fixture on the metro Atlanta restaurant scene, Gillespie worked in the kitchens at TWO Urban Licks and the now-shuttered Woodfire Grill, as well as restaurants in Oregon. He competed on “Top Chef” in 2009 and returned for two more iterations of the show. He has been named a James Beard Award semifinalist and finalist several times.

A representative for the restaurant did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information on the closure.

