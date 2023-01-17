Full Commission closes permanently in Grant Park

Grant Park restaurant Full Commission has permanently closed, and three pop-ups that were set to have yearlong residencies at the eatery have come to an end after less than five months.
David Traxler, who opened Full Commission with a Southern-influenced menu in 2018 in the Larkin on Memorial development, confirmed the closure to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution but did not elaborate on the reasons behind the closure or future plans. A sign on the restaurant’s front door reads “Closed forever.”
Matt Reeves, who runs Polish pop-up Brave Wojtek, and Molli Voraotsady, the chef behind Laotian pop-up So So Fed, both confirmed on Instagram that their residencies, which had started in September 2022, had come to an end. So So Fed will have a regular pop-up at East Atlanta restaurant OK Yaki, while Brave Wojtek will return to its “no good nomadic pop-up ways.”
Fu-Mao Sun, the owner of pop-up Mighty Hans, which serves Taiwanese brunch at Full Commission and previously popped up at Gato and Gigi’s in Candler Park, did not immediately respond to the AJC’s request for more information.
Reeves, who brought So So Fed and Mighty Hans on board at Full Commission when he started there, told the AJC in a message that all three pop-ups had made the decision to leave.
“One door closes, 10 more open,” he said. “The pop-ups had a great turnout at Full Commission, and what happened was unforeseen, and out of our control. I would not like to speak specifically on what happened, but as far as the pop-ups in residency, we are all in agreement on this decision to leave, in support of one another, and are moving on to separate ventures. I am happy to have curated that schedule of pop-ups along with our own, and the people seemed to really enjoy what we were doing there.”
Harbor Coffee and Kimchi Joy recently joined the pop-up rotation at Full Commission, but have also ended their time at the restaurant.
Traxler secured a Paycheck Protection Program loan and a $15,000 grant from the James Beard Foundation in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, former AJC food writer Wendell Brock reported in 2020. The restaurant closed in March and reopened for dine-in service in July 2020.
“I was hawking it,” Traxler said of his aggressive research and networking.
Other food and beverage concepts in the Larkin include Woodward and Park, Firepit Pizza Tavern, Kale Me Crazy, Grant Park Market and Ramen Station. Firepit owner Leslie Cohen is set to open Latin-inspired restaurant Birdcage in the Larkin development later this year.
