Full Commission closes permanently in Grant Park

Fu-Mao Sun, the owner of pop-up Mighty Hans, which serves Taiwanese brunch at Full Commission and previously popped up at Gato and Gigi’s in Candler Park, did not immediately respond to the AJC’s request for more information.

Reeves, who brought So So Fed and Mighty Hans on board at Full Commission when he started there, told the AJC in a message that all three pop-ups had made the decision to leave.

Credit: Ligaya Figueras Credit: Ligaya Figueras

“One door closes, 10 more open,” he said. “The pop-ups had a great turnout at Full Commission, and what happened was unforeseen, and out of our control. I would not like to speak specifically on what happened, but as far as the pop-ups in residency, we are all in agreement on this decision to leave, in support of one another, and are moving on to separate ventures. I am happy to have curated that schedule of pop-ups along with our own, and the people seemed to really enjoy what we were doing there.”

Harbor Coffee and Kimchi Joy recently joined the pop-up rotation at Full Commission, but have also ended their time at the restaurant.

Traxler secured a Paycheck Protection Program loan and a $15,000 grant from the James Beard Foundation in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, former AJC food writer Wendell Brock reported in 2020. The restaurant closed in March and reopened for dine-in service in July 2020.

“I was hawking it,” Traxler said of his aggressive research and networking.

Other food and beverage concepts in the Larkin include Woodward and Park, Firepit Pizza Tavern, Kale Me Crazy, Grant Park Market and Ramen Station. Firepit owner Leslie Cohen is set to open Latin-inspired restaurant Birdcage in the Larkin development later this year.

