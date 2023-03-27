Orpheus Brewing to close next month near Piedmont Park, with plans to relocate

Orpheus Brewing is closing its taproom and brewing facility next month after nearly nine years in Midtown.
Owner Jason Pellett made the announcement in a video shared on the brewery’s Instagram account, emphasizing that he’s searching for a “new, smaller space as we continue to focus on the craftsmanship and quality that we built this company around.”
Orpheus, known for its barrel-aged, sour, and spontaneously fermented styles, will close in its current space at 1440 Dutch Valley Road on April 23.
Orpheus will partner with beverage maker Bevana to brew and distribute their beers including Atalanta, Transmigration of Souls, Serpent Bite and Minotaur, as well as develop new beers.
“You may have noticed that it’s been hard to get our beers on shelves in the past few years,” Pellett said in the video. “And that’s about to change.”
In 2021, Pellett told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the brewery wasn’t as impacted by the pandemic as he had feared.
“We actually grew through COVID,” Pellett said. “Our stuff stayed pretty steady in grocery and package stores. And we actually grew draft during COVID, partly because we expanded into a few other states. We’re in Tennessee, Kentucky, the Carolinas, Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, Indiana, and a little sliver of Ohio now.”
Pellett did not immediately respond to the AJC’s request for comment.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author