Orpheus Brewing to close next month near Piedmont Park, with plans to relocate

“You may have noticed that it’s been hard to get our beers on shelves in the past few years,” Pellett said in the video. “And that’s about to change.”

In 2021, Pellett told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the brewery wasn’t as impacted by the pandemic as he had feared.

“We actually grew through COVID,” Pellett said. “Our stuff stayed pretty steady in grocery and package stores. And we actually grew draft during COVID, partly because we expanded into a few other states. We’re in Tennessee, Kentucky, the Carolinas, Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, Indiana, and a little sliver of Ohio now.”

Pellett did not immediately respond to the AJC’s request for comment.

