Atlanta eatery named to New York Times restaurant list and more dining news

Popular Atlanta restaurant Bomb Biscuit has been named to The New York Times’ 2023 Restaurant List.

Subtitled “the 50 places in the United States that we’re most excited about right now,” the list also includes Savannah restaurant Brochu’s Family Tradition, which was also named to Bon Appetit’s 2023 Best New Restaurants list, in addition to Atlanta restaurant Fishmonger.

Kim Severson of The New York Times writes of Bomb Biscuits:

“You can find biscuits everywhere in the South, but you’ll find only one with the lineage of Bomb Biscuits, where the former software engineer Erika Council pays homage to a long line of Black women who cook, including her grandmother Mildred Cotton Council, who opened the enduring soul food restaurant Mama Dip’s Country Kitchen in Chapel Hill, N.C. At this little brick storefront in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, the thing to get is the Glori-Fried Chicken Biscuit. It’s built with a thigh that has been marinated in spiced buttermilk, then fried until it’s crunchy. A dip in a thin, hot honey sauce is good, but the lemon-pepper version is her love letter to Atlanta.”

Council started Bomb Biscuits as a pop-up in 2017. She opened a stall at Irwin Street Market in 2021, followed by her standalone brick-and-mortar location on Highland Avenue in Old Fourth Ward.

She also released a cookbook, “Still We Rise,” earlier this year.

*****

Credit: Courtesy of Cubanos ATL Credit: Courtesy of Cubanos ATL

Cubanos ATL opened its first dine-in concept earlier this week at 1007 Alpharetta St. in Roswell.

The 1,700-square-foot restaurant, which specializes in Cuban sandwiches and breakfast, will feature an expanded menu with the addition of themed charcuterie boards and desserts to go, including caramel flan and tres leches cake. The full bar will highlight drinks including Hemingway daiquiris, margaritas and rum and coke, and 12-14 bottles of wine from Argentina, Spain and Napa Valley will also be on the menu.

The space also has a retail wall of wine, rums, vodka and tequila and a cold case of soft drinks, water, hard seltzers and wine, as well as a 700-square-foot outdoor patio with umbrellas and shade sails.

Design elements include black and white Spanish tile, glossy cement floors, “with hues of foam green, olive green and white on the walls and open ceiling,” according to a press release, as well as a wall of oversized palm leaves over a dining nook, with six natural rattan lighting domes and oversized hanging planters up above.

Owner Ozzy Llanes owns three other Cubanos ATL locations, with plans to open another dine-in location in the South Downtown development in downtown Atlanta.

*****

Apotheos Roastery, a craft coffee roasting and cold brew production facility located in downtown Kennesaw, will be open its newest coffee shop location inside the Walmart at 5200 Windward Parkway in Alpharetta on Sept. 25. Five other metro Atlanta Walmart locations are set to follow in 2023.

Apotheos, which opened a location in Midtown earlier this year, is owned by Every Day People Group, which also operates Gabriel’s Bakery in Marietta and barbecue restaurant the Nest in Kennesaw.

*****

Credit: Courtesy of Bell-Butler Credit: Courtesy of Bell-Butler

Jojo’s Beloved, the ‘70s-themed speakeasy bar at Politan Row at Colony Square, is set to expand with an 800-square-foot private event space named the Roselight Room.

The new space, “a nod to the city’s historical disco era and the infamous Limelight club that once stood on the since-demolished Disco Kroger site,” according to a press release, will mirror Jojo’s color scheme, along with modular furniture, a light-up floor, and suspended disco ball. Designed by Bell-Butler, Roselight Room will also have its own private restrooms and bar.

While the Roselight Room will primarily act as a private event venue, public cocktail service will be available in the space on weekends.

The room, which will be able to accommodate 20-130 guests by combining both areas, is expected to be open by early December.

*****

“Chef Ismail” has been named the chef at Tulum-inspired Midtown restaurant Casa Almenara.

The chef previously worked at restaurants in Miami, California, Istanbul and Dubai.

Recent menu additions include Abuela’s Empanada with steak, Oaxaca cheese, pico, avocado and crema; chilaquiles; tinga, shrimp and birria tacos; and Abuela’s Chocolate Flan.

*****

Carl Northrop, who owned former Castleberry Hill coffee shop Black Coffee ATL, is set to open cafe and co-working space Langston’s Cafe at 419 Edgewood Ave. SE, What Now Atlanta reports. Black Coffee ATL will reportedly reopen in the Vivian apartment complex in Atlanta this fall. He is also developing a new concept called The Barista and Baker with Shane Quillin, the owner of Sugar Shane’s, with locations planned for Decatur and Lawrenceville.

*****

Suwanee bakery Confections Bakery & Cafe is expanding with a second location at 3330 Satellite Blvd. in Duluth, What Now Atlanta reports. The concept serves pastries and other sweets, as well as breakfast and lunch menus and coffee drinks.

*****

Delightful Donuts has closed its shop at 12872 State Hwy 9 in Milton, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The family-owned shop opened in 2015 and was followed by a second location in Roswell in 2021, which closed earlier this year. An Instagram post cited an “unforeseen family emergency” as the reason for the closure.

*****

Copper Cove Lounge is set to open at 1782 Cheshire Bridge Road NE in the former Tribeca Restaurant and Bar space, What Now Atlanta reports. It will join Copper Cove Restaurant and Bistro, which is located at 2991 N. Fulton Drive NE in Buckhead.

*****

The owners of Chattahoochee Food Works sushi bar Flying Fish, are set to open a second location at Lenox Square in Buckhead, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The new location is slated to open in the food court kiosk that was previously home to Sarku Japan, which closed earlier this year.

*****

A concept called Bloom Bar will take over the former Annie’s Thai Castle building at 3195 Roswell Road NE in Buckhead, What Now Atlanta reports.

*****

The Scoville Hot Chicken at Peachtree Station in Chamblee is transitioning to a new concept, Bangkok Street Food, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

More restaurant news

Pigalle opening at Underground Atlanta

Omakase by Yun opens in Dunwoody

The Glenwood closing in East Atlanta

Taco Mac closes in Decatur

Yakitori Kona opens in Virginia-Highland

Tiki Thai opens in Atlanta

The Rusty Nail closing on Buford Highway

Atlanta celebration highlights Puerto Rican dish mofongo

Atlanta bars, restaurants celebrate Oktoberfest

Slutty Vegan, waffles and whiskey. What’s coming to Hartsfield-Jackson

Explore The ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.