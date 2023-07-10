Carson Kitchen in Alpharetta has closed, and a familiar concept is moving in

Credit: Courtesy of Standard at Roswell

Credit: Courtesy of Standard at Roswell

Restaurant News
By
26 minutes ago
X

Carson Kitchen has closed in Alpharetta after a little more than three years, and the team behind an established North Fulton restaurant is set to take over the space.

Standard at Alpharetta will open later this year at 4 S. Main St. in the Old Courthouse building that’s part of the Alpharetta City Center development. The restaurant is the second for owners Dallas Bond and Jason Chaifetz, who opened Standard at Roswell in 2017 at 994 Alpharetta St. in Roswell. Steve Josovitz of Shumacher represented the seller in the transaction.

Chaifetz said the Alpharetta menu will mirror that of the Roswell location, including pizzas, sandwiches, salads and wings, though a larger kitchen will allow the new restaurant to offer several more items, including healthier options like grain bowls.

The restaurant will also offer a full bar, along with at least 12 taps featuring mostly local beers.

The Standard team is doing extensive work to the 3,100-square-foot space “to make it feel more approachable,” Chaifetz said. “We specialize in family-friendly fare, and we wanted the decor to speak to that.” Guests can expect TVs throughout the space, live music and a large patio.

ExploreNorth Fulton County dining news

Credit: Courtesy of Standard at Roswell

Credit: Courtesy of Standard at Roswell

Cory Harwell, who grew up in Woodstock and started his culinary career at the now-closed 1904 House. opened Carson Kitchen in Alpharetta just before the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. The restaurant also has locations in Las Vegas and Salt Lake City.

Other Alpharetta City Center food and beverage concepts include Chiringa, Citizen Soul, Lapeer, Curry Up Now and Holmes.

A representative for Carson Kitchen confirmed the closure to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, but did not provide further information.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant closings
ExploreRestaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta
ExploreThe ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

From frosts to drenching rain, Georgia farmers battle extreme weather5h ago

Credit: TNS

Woman sues magazine after being wrongly ID’d as mother of Musk’s twins
2h ago

The ‘draft Kemp’ for president calls grow as Trump rivals falter
1h ago

Credit: TNS

HGTV is making our homes boring and us sad, one study says
4h ago

Credit: TNS

HGTV is making our homes boring and us sad, one study says
4h ago

This Alpharetta restaurant has best fried chicken in nation, Yelp says
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

Atlanta chef’s pandemic food biz becomes a brick and mortar and more restaurant news
Cuddle up with this pillowy treat in Buckhead
The Hall at Ashford Lane appears to be closed in Dunwoody after less than two months
Featured

Credit: TNS

HGTV is making our homes boring and us sad, one study says
4h ago
Fried throws 35 pitches in rehab start for Gwinnett
23h ago
A special Braves All-Star keepsake section coming Sunday in the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top