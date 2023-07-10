Carson Kitchen in Alpharetta has closed, and a familiar concept is moving in

Carson Kitchen has closed in Alpharetta after a little more than three years, and the team behind an established North Fulton restaurant is set to take over the space.

Standard at Alpharetta will open later this year at 4 S. Main St. in the Old Courthouse building that’s part of the Alpharetta City Center development. The restaurant is the second for owners Dallas Bond and Jason Chaifetz, who opened Standard at Roswell in 2017 at 994 Alpharetta St. in Roswell. Steve Josovitz of Shumacher represented the seller in the transaction.

Chaifetz said the Alpharetta menu will mirror that of the Roswell location, including pizzas, sandwiches, salads and wings, though a larger kitchen will allow the new restaurant to offer several more items, including healthier options like grain bowls.

The restaurant will also offer a full bar, along with at least 12 taps featuring mostly local beers.

The Standard team is doing extensive work to the 3,100-square-foot space “to make it feel more approachable,” Chaifetz said. “We specialize in family-friendly fare, and we wanted the decor to speak to that.” Guests can expect TVs throughout the space, live music and a large patio.

Cory Harwell, who grew up in Woodstock and started his culinary career at the now-closed 1904 House. opened Carson Kitchen in Alpharetta just before the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. The restaurant also has locations in Las Vegas and Salt Lake City.

Other Alpharetta City Center food and beverage concepts include Chiringa, Citizen Soul, Lapeer, Curry Up Now and Holmes.

A representative for Carson Kitchen confirmed the closure to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, but did not provide further information.

