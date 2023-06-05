Alta Toro opens this month in Midtown and more Atlanta restaurant news

Alta Toro, the Latin American restaurant from the team behind the Buckhead and Midtown locations of Atlanta restaurant 5Church, is set to open next week in Midtown.

Located at 915 West Peachtree St. in the former Babalu Tapas and Tacos space, Alta Toro — a phrase used in bullfighting to describe a powerful bull — will open June 15 with a menu from executive chef Guadalupe “Lupe” Nanbo, supported by culinary director Rodney Smith.

Nanbo, who worked in restaurants in Miami and New York City before coming to Atlanta, “created dishes that have Baja flair with touches of Cuba, Brazil, and Spain,” according to a press release. More than half of the menu will be shareable small plates, with the rest comprised of seasonal empanadas, tacos, main dishes and desserts.

Highlights include pollo al horno, a Mexican dish with yogurt and orange juice achiote marinated chicken, cilantro rice, escabeche de verduras, and green cauliflower puree; mackerel tiradito from Peru, with cucumber-ginger-apple emulsion, aji amarillo foam, oranges, fennel, fresno peppers, black olive powder, and dill; and seafood paella, a Spanish dish with dacsa rice, red snapper, shrimp, scallops, cálamari, mussels, saffron, salsa verde, and garlic aioli.

The bar program will feature a wide selection of tequila and mezcal, as well as craft cocktails made with seasonal ingredients.

Alta Toro will also offer live music and other programming in its space, which is being designed by plexus r+d, the local design firm that also designed 5Church Buckhead.

The interior “is a luxe colorful space with elegant modern touches and lots of rich, fiery colors,” according to a press release, with “local and Latin American art sourced with warm accent lighting.” The space will also have a large patio.

The restaurant is part of the K5 Hospitality restaurant group, owned by Ayman Kamel. In addition to the 5Church locations, the group also includes Virtue Rooftop bar above 5Church Midtown.

Alta Toro’s opening hours will be 5-10 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays and 5-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, with plans to expand hours in the coming weeks.

*****

The City of Decatur and the Decatur Downtown Development Authority (DDA) announced the creation of a new vendor program that will allow up to eight food carts to operate in the city. The plan designates four locations in Decatur Square, two in Harmony Park, one on East Ponce de Leon Avenue and one on West Ponce de Leon Avenue.

The application window closes on June 20. Any food cart vendor is eligible to apply, so long as they are current on their licenses and their carts meet the proper dimensions.

A committee will review all applications and select the eight approved vendors who will be permitted to operate their carts for one year during the following times: Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Among the criteria considered by the committee will be highlighting cuisine that isn’t currently offered in Decatur.

“Decatur is synonymous with eclectic food and beverage, so this program will allow for even more variety and choice for residents and visitors,” said Shirley Baylis, business development manager for the City of Decatur in a prepared statement. “Additionally, when you consider how many food cart operators are recent immigrants and/or people of color, giving them this opportunity to grow their business aligns with Decatur’s core values of promoting and celebrating diversity.”

After 10 months, each operator will get a notice that it is time to reapply for the program.

For more information on the vendor cart program and information on how to apply, visit decaturga.com.

*****

Feedel Bistro has closed at 3125 Briarcliff Road, Tomorrow’s News Today first reported. The Ethiopian and Eritrean restaurant was opened by sister and brother Tamar Telahun and Simon Gebru in September 2018, and the pair is planning to open another concept in the space in the coming weeks.

*****

A franchise location of Esco Restaurant and Tapas is set to open this summer at 2495 East-West Connector in Austell, What Now Atlanta reports. Esco, which has locations in Castleberry Hill and Morrow, was co-founded by Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz and his business partner, Mychael “Snoop” Dillard. The pair also own Esco Seafood in Old Fourth Ward.

*****

Southern-inspired breakfast and lunch spot Tupelo Honey has closed at 4600 Roswell Road in the Chastain Market development (formerly Gateway Chastain), Tomorrow’s News Today first reported. The restaurant, which was the only metro Atlanta location of the North Carolina-based chain, will be moving to Gainsville, Georgia.

