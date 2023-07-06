All three metro Atlanta locations of Sally’s Gluten-Free Bakery have closed

All three metro Atlanta locations of Sally’s Gluten-Free Bakery have closed.

The bakery had shops at 5920 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs; 2162 Briarcliff Road NE in North Druid Hills; and 4390 Kimball Bridge Road in Alpharetta.

The company published a brief statement confirming the closures on its website:

“All locations permanently closed. We thank everyone for their support over the last 13 years- it was a beautiful experience we cherish and celebrate. To the next journey ahead!”

Sally Owings started the bakery in 2009 with her mother, Bonnie, and brother Taylor after Bonnie eliminated gluten from her diet for health reasons.

Bakery offerings, many of which were soy-, egg- and dairy-free, in addition to being gluten-free, included breads, buns, cookies, cakes, muffins, cupcakes and take-and-bake pizzas. In addition to retail sales from its storefronts, Sally’s offered delivery and shipping.

A representative for the bakery did not immediately respond to multiple requests from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more information.

