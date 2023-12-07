Roswell tapas restaurant Casa Robles to close later this month after less than two years

The restaurant’s final day of service will be Dec. 23.

Pernice said the decision to shutter was “a question of business physics. The numbers just weren’t there.”

Pernice said that Osteria Mattone and Table & Main continue to see steady patronage thanks to the bustling dining scene on Roswell’s historic Canton Street. The company will try to find positions for affected Casa Robles employees at these sister restaurants or with other restaurants in the metro area, Pernice said.

Casa Robles — which translates to “oak house” in Spanish — opened in May 2022. It features a menu from executive chef Laura Orellana, who was born in El Salvador and trained in Seville, Spain. Orellana, who has been with RO Hospitality for more than a decade, previously served as the executive sous chef for Osteria Mattone.

Dishes include nearly 20 tapas and raciones, including albondigas (pork and veal meatballs), alcachofas (sauteed artichoke hearts with Serrano ham and vegetable bechamel) and croquetas (fried cheese fritters with Serrano ham, Manchego cheese and lemon aioli).

Explore North Fulton County dining news

Credit: Andrew Thomas Lee Credit: Andrew Thomas Lee

Also featured are tacos on housemade tortillas, pupusas and entrees designed for two people to share, including marsicada, a spicy Salvadorean seafood stew, and parrillada, grilled flank steak with Mexican and Salvadorean chorizo.

Daniel Pernice, a sommelier, oversees the restaurant’s beverage program, with a focus on wines by the glass and bottle from Spain, Portugal and across South America, as well as several cocktails.

Casa Robles is one of several recent metro Atlanta restaurant closures to make news recently.

Garnet Gal’s, Common Roots Farmers Market, Tin Lizzy’s in Grant Park, Henry’s Midtown Tavern, V Restaurant and Lounge and Hippin Hops in East Lake all closed within the past 30 days. In addition, Drift Fish House and Oyster Bar announced it will close by the end of the month, and 10 Degrees South announced it will shutter, though a closing date was not provided.

“It’s a scary time in restaurant land,” summed Pernice.

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant closings

Explore The ultimate guide to comfort food in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.