Peach & the Porkchop in Roswell closes after nearly a decade

Roswell restaurant Peach & the Porkchop has closed after nearly a decade.

The eatery, located at 12040 Etris Road, announced on Instagram that it will not reopen after initially closing at the end of July due to “mechanical issues.”

Peach & the Porkchop first projected it would reopen on Aug. 2 but continued to push back the date until finally announcing its permanent closure.

Chuck Staley, who owned and operated restaurants in Colorado before moving to Atlanta, opened Peach & the Porkchop in 2014. According to the restaurant’s website, Staley and his wife Alyssa dreamt of opening the eatery “for many years.” The idea for the name was given to them by Alyssa Staley’s father; “Peach” is an homage to Alyssa Staley’s Southern background while “the Porkchop” speaks to the northern meats and flavors of Chuck Staley’s native Pittsburgh.

The eatery’s “Slightly North of the South” menu combined Southern and Northern flavors and was recognized for its fried chicken sandwich in 2017 by USA Today.

A representative for Peach & the Porkchop did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information on the closure.

Peach & the Porkchop is one of several longtime metro Atlanta restaurants to close recently, including Noni’s on Edgewood Avenue, The Glenwood in East Atlanta, Taco Mac in Decatur and The Rusty Nail on Buford Highway.

