Dish of the Week: Venison tartare at Avize
Venison tartare is a woodsy dish served at Avize in west Midtown. (Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Venison tartare is a woodsy dish served at Avize in west Midtown. (Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
52 minutes ago

Topped with mushrooms, Avize’s venison tartare somehow managed to be fierce and delicate at the same time.

Meltingly tender morsels of lean meat, cut uniformly, were naturally sweet and mixed evenly with ingredients that tasted like forest treasures.

Holding everything together was a walnut “ketchup.” Robust and sharp (as if A1 and Worcestershire had a baby), the sauce was made with walnuts from the restaurant’s farm, and it had a deftly balanced sweetness. Herbal notes burst in each chewy bite, thanks to the blueberries fermented and brined in the style of capers. Crunchiness and grassy, nutty notes came from puffed buckwheat, also grown on the farm in Bremen. Tiny beech mushrooms were an earthy addition, while sorrel provided a lemony tang. Dark flecks sprinkled about the dish, to add extra hits of umami, were made by dehydrating and smoking olive oil — a clever, tasty addition.

And here’s a tip: The crust from Avize’s flammkuchen makes an excellent vehicle for the tartare.

Avize. 956 Brady Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-879-1713, avizeatlanta.com

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

