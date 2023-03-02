BreakingNews
20-year-old arrested in Gwinnett teenager’s shooting death
Grand Lux Cafe closes its only Georgia location at Phipps Plaza

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

Grand Lux Cafe has closed at Phipps Plaza, marking the chain’s departure from Georgia.

The restaurant opened in 2018 with a full bar and a menu featuring dishes including Asian nachos, Indochine shrimp and chicken, pasta pomodoro, chicken enchiladas, warm butter cake and New Orleans beignets.

Grand Lux Cafe is owned by California-based parent company Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, which also has several Cheesecake Factory locations in metro Atlanta.

Alethea Rowe, senior director of public relations and global branding for the Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, confirmed Grand Lux Cafe’s Feb. 28 closure to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“After extensive review and analysis, the company has made the difficult decision to discontinue operation of our Grand Lux Cafe in Atlanta,” Rowe said in a prepared statement shared with the AJC. “We worked with our staff to help transition them to other opportunities, including transfers to our nearby Cheesecake Factory restaurants.  We truly enjoyed being a part of the Atlanta community and hope that our guests will continue to dine with us at our other concepts in the area.”

Grand Lux Cafe locations remain open in Illinois, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Nevada and Florida.

In addition to Grand Lux Cafe and Cheesecake Factory, Cheesecake Factory Incorporated also owns Fox Restaurant Concepts and North Italia. Fox includes Flower Child, which has several area locations, and Culinary Dropout, which is set to open a location on the Westside in the coming weeks. North Italia has two metro Atlanta locations.

Phipps Plaza, which is owned by Simon Property Group, is in the middle of a massive redevelopment, including the recently-opened Nobu hotel and restaurant, offices, a gym and 30,000 feet of green space that will be used for concerts, weddings and other events. In addition, 25,000-square-foot food hall Citizens Market is slated to open in April.

A representative for Simon Property Group did not immediately respond to the AJC’s request for more information.

