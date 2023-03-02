Grand Lux Cafe closes its only Georgia location at Phipps Plaza

Alethea Rowe, senior director of public relations and global branding for the Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, confirmed Grand Lux Cafe’s Feb. 28 closure to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“After extensive review and analysis, the company has made the difficult decision to discontinue operation of our Grand Lux Cafe in Atlanta,” Rowe said in a prepared statement shared with the AJC. “We worked with our staff to help transition them to other opportunities, including transfers to our nearby Cheesecake Factory restaurants. We truly enjoyed being a part of the Atlanta community and hope that our guests will continue to dine with us at our other concepts in the area.”