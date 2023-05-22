Dorian Gray restaurant closes in Buckhead after five months

According to the representative, the location will soon be home to a “sweet neighborhood restaurant with a high-quality concept,” from co-owner Janina Cambrice and her business partners, with Evans returning as executive chef. The building is owned by Niko and Pano Karatassos of the Buckhead Life Restaurant Group,

Filipovic and Kvrgic, who both had experience in the nightclub and restaurant industries before opening Dorian Gray, wanted the eatery to be “a showcase of all of Europe” Filipovic told the AJC in a June 2022 interview. He said the menu would highlight French, Italian and Spanish cultures and cuisines with a focus on seaside resorts like Capri and Monaco.

Neither Filipovic and Kvrgic will be involved in the new venture according to the representative.

