Dorian Gray restaurant closes in Buckhead after five months

Dorian Gray, which opened just months ago in Buckhead, has closed, with a new restaurant set to take over the space soon.
The eatery, which opened in December 2022 at 111 West Paces Ferry Road NW in the former Yebo Beach Haus space, closed after service on Mother’s Day. Staff, including executive chef Christian Evans, had not been paid for at least a week, a representative for Dorian Gray confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The representative also shared a statement regarding the closure with the AJC:
Dorian Gray has permanently closed due to reported mismanagement by previous owners listed on the website, Nemanja Filipovic and Bo Kvrgic. The new owners have paid all previous employees in full. A new concept will open in the space in the coming weeks.
According to the representative, the location will soon be home to a “sweet neighborhood restaurant with a high-quality concept,” from co-owner Janina Cambrice and her business partners, with Evans returning as executive chef. The building is owned by Niko and Pano Karatassos of the Buckhead Life Restaurant Group,
Filipovic and Kvrgic, who both had experience in the nightclub and restaurant industries before opening Dorian Gray, wanted the eatery to be “a showcase of all of Europe” Filipovic told the AJC in a June 2022 interview. He said the menu would highlight French, Italian and Spanish cultures and cuisines with a focus on seaside resorts like Capri and Monaco.
Neither Filipovic and Kvrgic will be involved in the new venture according to the representative.
