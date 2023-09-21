The Glenwood closing in East Atlanta after more than 15 years

East Atlanta dive bar the Glenwood is closing next weekend after 16 years.

The bar, located at 1263 Glenwood Ave SE in the former Camelli’s space, will close after service on Sept. 30, according to a post on its Instagram account.

“We want to thank every single person who has ever been to the Glenwood, worked with us, performed here and otherwise contributed to our beautiful 16-year-long era,” the post said.

Since opening in 2017, the Glenwood has become known for its weekly karaoke and trivia, as well as its annual free Thanksgiving meals. In addition to a full bar with several beers on draft, the Glenwood also offers a menu featuring chicken wings and barbecue, as well as other pub-style food.

A representative for the Glenwood did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information on the closure.

The Glenwood is one of several longtime metro Atlanta restaurants and bars that have closed this year, including Houck’s Grille, Doc Chey’s, King + Duke, The Original El Taco, Little 5 Pizza, Taco Mac Decatur and the Lawrence. The Rusty Nail is set to close this weekend after nearly 50 years on Buford Highway, and the Glenwood will close in East Atlanta next weekend after 16 years. Taverna Plaka on Cheshire Bridge Road is set to close in November after 20 years.

