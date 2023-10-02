Butter & Cream to close its location on the Eastside Beltline

Metro Atlanta ice cream shop Butter & Cream announced on Instagram it will close its Eastside Beltline location on Oct. 9.

The Instagram post cited the closure to “circumstances outside of our control.”

In a statement shared with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a representative said they couldn’t “comment on the specifics,” but that “all other shops are open and employees have been offered jobs at these locations.”

Butter & Cream opened in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood on the Beltline in the summer of 2018 at 659 Auburn Ave. NE in the StudioPlex development. The shop, which owner Stacy Wisniewski originally opened in 2014 in Decatur, sells its own house-made ice cream, sorbets, sauces, toppings, cookies and cakes with flavors like Cookie Monster, Honeycomb Forest and Midnight Snacks.

Butter & Cream is the second food and beverage concept to close in the SPX Alley development. Bennett’s Market & Deli, which has a location in Grant Park, closed its Beltline location in 2022. Other restaurants in SPX Alley include Nina & Rafi, Pour Taproom and Guac y Margy’s.

According to the shop’s statement, Butter & Cream locations in Decatur and Norcross will remain open, and a new location is set to open in the Duluth Town Green in 2024.

