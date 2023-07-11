Cuddlefish closing this month in Decatur to make way for pop-ups

Omakase-focused restaurant Cuddlefish is set to close in Decatur later this month after less than a year.

Chef and co-owner Jason Liang confirmed the July 23 closure to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He said he and his partners, wife ChingYao Wang and John Chen, want to focus their energy on opening Brush Sushi Buckhead in the Buckhead Village development.

Cuddlefish opened at 216 Church St. in October 2022, taking over the space previously occupied by Brush Sushi Izakaya, which closed in September after seven years.

In addition to Brush and Cuddlefish, the team also owns and operates Momonoki and Momo Cafe in Midtown, and are working on opening cocktail bar Lucky Star in Atlanta’s Westside neighborhood.

Liang said he plans to host pop-ups, including Lucky Star previews, in the current Cuddlefish space until the lease expires in July 2024. Kirk Gibson, a partner in Lucky Star, will assist with organizing the pop-ups.

Another location of Cuddlefish is set to open in Dunwoody’s High Street development in summer 2024, with a larger space and upgraded menu, Liang said, along with offerings similar to those found to Momo Cafe.

