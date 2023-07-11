Cuddlefish closing this month in Decatur to make way for pop-ups

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Restaurant News
By
45 minutes ago
X

Omakase-focused restaurant Cuddlefish is set to close in Decatur later this month after less than a year.

Chef and co-owner Jason Liang confirmed the July 23 closure to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He said he and his partners, wife ChingYao Wang and John Chen, want to focus their energy on opening Brush Sushi Buckhead in the Buckhead Village development.

Cuddlefish opened at 216 Church St. in October 2022, taking over the space previously occupied by Brush Sushi Izakaya, which closed in September after seven years.

In addition to Brush and Cuddlefish, the team also owns and operates Momonoki and Momo Cafe in Midtown, and are working on opening cocktail bar Lucky Star in Atlanta’s Westside neighborhood.

Liang said he plans to host pop-ups, including Lucky Star previews, in the current Cuddlefish space until the lease expires in July 2024. Kirk Gibson, a partner in Lucky Star, will assist with organizing the pop-ups.

Another location of Cuddlefish is set to open in Dunwoody’s High Street development in summer 2024, with a larger space and upgraded menu, Liang said, along with offerings similar to those found to Momo Cafe.

Check back with ajc.com for more updates.

ExploreReview: Decatur's Cuddlefish is all about sushi
ExploreDeKalb County dining news
ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant closings
ExploreThe ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Trump probe: Grand jurors likely to weigh charges against former president selected 2h ago

Credit: TNS

Maternal mortality in Georgia meets modest solutions
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

State audit of DeKalb schools highlights same finance problems as last year
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Rep. Mainor switches to GOP after school voucher vote
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Rep. Mainor switches to GOP after school voucher vote
4h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

New agriculture commissioner moves to protect Georgia’s leading industry
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of Olive + Pine

6 metro Atlanta frozen treats to try right now
2h ago
Atlanta joins list of cities featured in esteemed Michelin restaurant rating guides
5h ago
Big Oak Tavern closes in Roswell after three years
Featured

What is a grand jury? Here’s what to know
4h ago
Braves in the All-Star game: How to follow AJC updates from Seattle
6h ago
After Wimbledon, Christopher Eubanks scheduled to play in Atlanta Open
8h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top