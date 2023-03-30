X

Hugh Acheson closes Empire State South after 13 years

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 hours ago

“Top Chef” star and James Beard Award-winning chef Hugh Acheson has closed his Atlanta restaurant Empire State South after 13 years.

Acheson announced the closure on his personal Instagram account, noting that the restaurant, located at 999 Peachtree St. NE, actually shuttered about six weeks ago.

ExploreAtlanta Orders In: Empire State South betting on customers to adapt to outdoor dining

The restaurant, which Acheson ran with chef Sam Herndon, was listed for sale last year. The most recent iteration of the menu offered dishes including hamachi and shrimp tartare, foie gras torchon, scallops with leeks and beef tenderloin.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant closings

Credit: Rafterman Photography

Credit: Rafterman Photography

Acheson made his “Top Chef” debut in 2011, and has appeared on several seasons since then. In 2012, he won James Beard Awards in the Best Chef: Southeast and Best Cookbook in American Cooking categories.

Acheson continues to own Five & Ten in Athens, which he opened in 2000. He also helped open several other concepts including the National in Athens, which he co-owned; Spiller Park Coffee, Punch Bowl Social, Spaceman and By George and the now-shuttered Achie’s and Mount Royal, all in metro Atlanta.

Acheson declined to comment on Empire State South’s closure with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news
ExploreThe ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

The Jolt: Republicans, even a Trump foe, express outrage at indictment 2h ago

Christian school investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against former teacher
14h ago

Credit: AP

Max Fried’s injury is bummer for Braves on ‘fun’ opening day
13h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Have you received a letter forgiving your medical debt? No, it’s not a scam
2h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Have you received a letter forgiving your medical debt? No, it’s not a scam
2h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Atlanta Public Schools drops redistricting plans after student protest
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jody Horton

Whataburger offers a classic fast-food lineup
22h ago
Choose your own boozy adventure at AlcoHall, coming to Pullman Yards
Atlanta chef named 2023 James Beard Award finalist
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Easter egg hunts, Atlanta Persian Festival...
18h ago
Trump's indictment in New York: Here's what to know
6h ago
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
14h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top