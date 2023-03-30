Hugh Acheson closes Empire State South after 13 years

Acheson made his “Top Chef” debut in 2011, and has appeared on several seasons since then. In 2012, he won James Beard Awards in the Best Chef: Southeast and Best Cookbook in American Cooking categories.

Acheson continues to own Five & Ten in Athens, which he opened in 2000. He also helped open several other concepts including the National in Athens, which he co-owned; Spiller Park Coffee, Punch Bowl Social, Spaceman and By George and the now-shuttered Achie’s and Mount Royal, all in metro Atlanta.

Acheson declined to comment on Empire State South’s closure with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Explore The ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.