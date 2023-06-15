X

Cold Brew Bar closes at Atlanta Dairies development after four years

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago

Coffee shop and cafe Cold Brew Bar is closing today in the Atlanta Dairies development in Reynoldstown after more than four years.

The closure was announced on the business’ Instagram account and was confirmed by a Cold Brew Bar employee to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Cold Brew Bar opened at 777 Memorial Drive in April 2019, with a menu that included a variety of cold drinks on tap, as well as frappes, milkshakes and smoothies. Food offerings included bowls, toasts, sandwiches and salads.

The shop was the retail arm of Roswell-based Thrive Farmers, a business that produces “sustainably-sourced, specialty coffees and teas that directly empower the farmers who grow them,” according to its website.

Mixed-use development Atlanta Dairies, which was owned by Paces Properties before being sold to Asana Partners in 2022, began leasing to tenants in 2015. Situated in a former dairy facility which was later a laundry company and an ice cream parlor, Atlanta Dairies is also currently home to The Eastern music venue and Three Taverns Imaginarium brewery. Wonderkid, a diner from the teams behind Bon Ton and King of Pops, closed in late 2022.

Set to open in the coming months at the Atlanta Dairies are rum bar El Malo, Spina Pizza from Anthony Spina Jr. and Small Fry from the team behind Fishmonger.

Representatives for Thrive Farmers and for Asana Partners did not immediately respond to the AJC’s request for more information.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

NEW DETAILS: Black Hammer cases move forward in federal, state courts1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Report: Solar is growing in Georgia, but there’s more to the story
25m ago

Credit: AP

Biden taps Atlanta native Michael Tyler as campaign communications director
41m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia makes moves to reduce impact of its Milestones exam scores
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia makes moves to reduce impact of its Milestones exam scores
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

MARTA breaks ground on new Atlanta transit line
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Yvonne Zusel

Sip Restaurant to take over former Babette’s Cafe space in Virginia-Highland
5h ago
Review: Best Sandwich Shop takes subs to a better place
6h ago
Nordic-inspired brewery, ‘eatertainment’ concept coming to downtown Atlanta
Featured

Credit: AP

Southern Baptists approve ouster of megachurch over female pastors
Books N Bros makes reading cool for African American boys
New football schedules: Georgia Bulldogs get Alabama, Texas on road in 2024
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top