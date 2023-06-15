Cold Brew Bar closes at Atlanta Dairies development after four years

Coffee shop and cafe Cold Brew Bar is closing today in the Atlanta Dairies development in Reynoldstown after more than four years.

The closure was announced on the business’ Instagram account and was confirmed by a Cold Brew Bar employee to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Cold Brew Bar opened at 777 Memorial Drive in April 2019, with a menu that included a variety of cold drinks on tap, as well as frappes, milkshakes and smoothies. Food offerings included bowls, toasts, sandwiches and salads.

The shop was the retail arm of Roswell-based Thrive Farmers, a business that produces “sustainably-sourced, specialty coffees and teas that directly empower the farmers who grow them,” according to its website.

Mixed-use development Atlanta Dairies, which was owned by Paces Properties before being sold to Asana Partners in 2022, began leasing to tenants in 2015. Situated in a former dairy facility which was later a laundry company and an ice cream parlor, Atlanta Dairies is also currently home to The Eastern music venue and Three Taverns Imaginarium brewery. Wonderkid, a diner from the teams behind Bon Ton and King of Pops, closed in late 2022.

Set to open in the coming months at the Atlanta Dairies are rum bar El Malo, Spina Pizza from Anthony Spina Jr. and Small Fry from the team behind Fishmonger.

Representatives for Thrive Farmers and for Asana Partners did not immediately respond to the AJC’s request for more information.

