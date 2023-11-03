Details released on Halidom Eatery food hall and more Atlanta restaurant news

First announced in early 2023, Halidom is set to open in spring 2024 in the IST Management building at 1341 Moreland Ave. SE on the bank of the Intrenchment Creek.

The 13,000-square-foot space will be home to 11 food stalls and a bar. Though specifics on the culinary tenants haven’t been released, several stalls are still available and have been outfitted with features like a stone hearth pizza oven and smoker. An all-day-café stall has espresso machines that are both automatic and manual, two rapid cook ovens, and a beer tower for nitro coffee.

In a February 2023 interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Brad Burgess, vice president of marketing and real estat for IST, said the lineup will include staples like burgers, pizza and tacos, but that he’s also hoping to bring in other “culturally diverse” cuisines and under-the-radar concepts.

While IST will own and operate the bar, the company plans to work with local bartenders to create the bar program.

“Having an awesome beverage program is really important to us,” he said. “We’ll be working with a local who understands the community and can work closely with the stall vendors to make sure we have drinks that work with their food.”

IST is working with food and beverage consultants Coliccho Consulting and commercial broker Terra Alma on the planning and curation of Halidom. The art deco space “with a touch of tropical flair,” according to a news release, will be designed by Eimer Design Studio, “and will allow visitors to meander through unique pockets of indoor and outdoor spaces, finding a variety of artisanal vendors, dining spaces, lounges and collaborative zones.”

In addition to the 320 seats and a 30-seat bar inside, Halidom will also offer outdoor seating for 123 guests, as well as a private event space.

“In our year at this location, we’ve sensed from nearby residents that they are longing for a vibrant and new communal space,” said Hal Blackman, IST Management Services’ president and CEO, in a prepared statement. “Drawing from this feedback, we are putting together a stellar lineup of local and regional food and beverage vendors. In addition, our vision is to invigorate the neighborhood with many public events, private gatherings, and engaging weekly programs at Halidom Eatery that are family-friendly.” BA Barrett is doing the construction.

Halidom, which means “sanctuary” in 12th-century Middle English, will also include a 6,500-square-foot retail building, an 89-unit apartment building and a 2-acre nature park.

Once it opens, Halidom will join more than 10 food halls across metro Atlanta, including Qommunity and Southern Feedstore, both less than two miles away in East Atlanta Village. At least three more are set to open in the coming months, including Politan Row food halls in Dunwoody and Peachtree Corners and Switchman Hall in Peoplestown.

*****

Cupcake shop Sweets by MJB, located at 1334 Boulevard in Chosewood Park, is closing Nov. 4. Owner Mariah Jeneice Benoit (MJB) opened the shop in 2022.

*****

Verandah Indian Cuisine is now open at 3101 Roswell Road in Marietta, featuring a menu of South Indian dishes.

*****

Duluth Korean restaurant Jang Su Jang has opened a second location at 35 Milton Ave. inside the Hamilton Hotel in Alpharetta.

*****

Perrine’s Wine has opened a new location in the Parkside Shops at 5920 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs. The 1,700-square-foot retail shop and tasting room was designed by Seiber Design, and joins Perrine’s locations in Buckhead and west Midtown.

The 24-seat tasting room features Carrera marble tables, an open ceiling with three chandeliers and wallpaper with harvest-inspired drawings. The space will offers availability for private events, as well as weekly public tastings and events.

Perrine’s was founded in 2010 by Perrine Prieur Gallardo.

*****

Athens, Georgia-based Creature Comforts Brewing Company has opened a second taproom and brewery in downtown Los Angeles, after collaborating with several breweries in California.

The facility has a 3,000-square-foot taproom and a 10,000-square-foot production facility, along with outdoor seating with a beer garden and an upper-level covered patio.

Director Joe Russo, who met the founders of Creature Comforts while he was filming “Avengers: Infinity War” in the Atlanta area with his brother Anthony, was instrumental in helping bring the brand to the West Coast.

The brewery launched in 2014 in Athens.

*****

Longtime Ponce de Leon Avenue bar The Local has reopened after closing for several weeks for renovations, Eater Atlanta reports. At one point, The Local planned to close permanently, but was granted a reprieve when developer Portman Holdings backed out of purchasing the property.

*****

Chain Chicken Salad Chick acquired Atlanta dessert shop Piece of Cake, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

*****

Taqueria Tsunami has opened its latest metro Atlanta location at 2925 Buford Drive in Buford, What Now Atlanta reports. The Japanese-Mexican fusion restaurant also has locations in Marietta, Roswell, Peachtree Corners and at Madison Yards in Reynoldstown.

*****

Lucky’s Burger & Brew has closed its Brookhaven location at 305 Brookhaven Ave. in the Town Brookhaven development, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. Locations in Alpharetta and Marietta remain open; another in Emory Village closed in 2020.

