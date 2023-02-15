Nani’s Piri Piri Chicken to close this month at Ponce City Market

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant closings

“The Nani’s concept for delicious rotisserie chicken and homestyle sides was born of the pandemic, and we feel it has lived its best life,” a restaurant representative said in a prepared statement shared with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The restaurant group plans to focus on Chai Pani and Botiwalla, with plans to expand Botiwalla outside the Southeast.

“The response to our Outstanding Restaurant Award from the James Beard Foundation has exceeded our wildest expectations and made it clear that showcasing Indian street food — what we believe to be the most democratic, egalitarian, approachable, affordable cuisine of India — is our most pressing mission right now,” the statement said.

In addition to Chai Pani Asheville’s 2022 James Beard award, Chai Pani Decatur chef Sahar Siddiqi is a semifinalist this year in the Best Chef: Southeast category, and Irani has been a semifinalist in the same category several times.

Nani’s was part of a major expansion of the Central Food Hall at Ponce City Market, along with the openings of Vietvana Noodle House, Atrium, Umbrella Bar, Bibi and Spicewalla, as well as the reopening of Pizza Jeans on the ground floor of the hall.

Several food and beverage concepts have closed at Ponce City Market in the past two years, including Root Baking Co., Farm to Ladle, Marrakesh Market and Batter Cookie Dough Counter.

A representative for Jamestown Property Management, the company that owns Ponce City Market, did not immediately return the AJC’s request for comment on the Nani’s closure.

