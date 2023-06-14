Georgia Beer Garden closing on Edgewood Avenue after nearly seven years

Georgia Beer Garden is closing this weekend after more than seven years on Edgewood Avenue in Old Fourth Ward.

The June 18 closure was announced on the business’ Instagram account.

“The truth is GBG no longer fits this street even though we do truly love Edgewood,” the statement read in part. “ Which means this space needs to evolve and become something else. We look forward to updating you down the road with what is coming next.”

Georgia Beer Garden’s sister concepts, Joystick Gamebar and Mambo Zombi, will remain open.

Brandon Ley and Johnny Martinez opened the concept in October 2016 after spending more than two years renovating an early 1900s two-story brick building at 420 Edgewood Ave that previously served as an animal clinic.

The pair told The Atlanta-Journal Constitution in 2016 that they were excited about the idea of serving beers exclusively from the state of Georgia.

“We really just wanted to be a neighborhood spot for people to gather and have a conversation and a couple of beers with friends,” Ley said. “Our focus on Georgia beers comes from love of our home state and a desire to show off what Georgia breweries are doing with beer right now.”

The beer garden had 24 rotating taps and a small food menu, and later played host to many pop-up concepts.

Ley and Martinez opened Joystick Gamebar, which is located down the block from Georgia Beer Garden, more than 10 years ago. Mambo Zombi opened above Georgia Beer Garden last year.

Ley and Martinez did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information on the closure or plans for the space.

