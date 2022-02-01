Hamburger icon
Kids, teens across metro Atlanta among 2022 shooting victims

A 6-month-old was killed in a drive-by shooting Jan. 24.

Crime & Public Safety
In 2021, more than 25 children and teenagers were killed by gun violence in metro Atlanta and several others were injured. That violence has continued into the new year.

Here is a look at some of metro Atlanta’s youngest shooting victims in 2022:

Jan. 30: A 7-year-old, whose name was not released, was accidentally shot by a 9-year-old outside a Chipotle in Snellville. The 7-year-old was shot with a firearm that was left in a vehicle while an adult went inside the restaurant to pick up food. The injured child was alert when taken to a hospital, police said.

Jan. 26: Havord Head, 17, was fatally shot at The Commons apartments on Middleton Road, according to police. Investigators said they believed the shooting stemmed from a robbery involving narcotics.

Jan. 24: A 6-month-old, Grayson Matthew Fleming-Gray, was shot while riding in a vehicle near the Food Mart corner store on Anderson Avenue, according to police. Two people — Dequasie Johnathan Little and Sharice Ingram, both 22 — have been charged in the killing.

Jan. 19: A 5-year-old was caught in the crossfire of a shootout between two drivers in the 1800 block of Campbellton Road when a bullet grazed the child’s back, investigators said. The child, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital and survived. Deontea Anderson, 28, and Paul Hinds Jr., 24, were arrested in the case.

Jan. 15: Kelvice Roberson Jr., 15, was shot and killed at the Dunbar Neighborhood Center along Windsor Street, police said. A man also was shot in the incident and survived. In 2017, Roberson’s older brother, Markeith Oliver, was shot and killed while selling water bottles outside a southwest Atlanta gas station.

Jan. 12: A 1-year-old girl, whose name was not released, was shot in a Harwell Road home when another child found an unsecured gun and fired it, according to police. The 1-year-old was shot once and rushed to a hospital, where she died three days later. The girl’s mother, Amaiya Dachanel Williams, 21, was charged with murder in the second degree.

