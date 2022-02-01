Kids, teens across metro Atlanta among 2022 shooting victims

Jan. 19: A 5-year-old was caught in the crossfire of a shootout between two drivers in the 1800 block of Campbellton Road when a bullet grazed the child’s back, investigators said. The child, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital and survived. Deontea Anderson, 28, and Paul Hinds Jr., 24, were arrested in the case.

Jan. 15: Kelvice Roberson Jr., 15, was shot and killed at the Dunbar Neighborhood Center along Windsor Street, police said. A man also was shot in the incident and survived. In 2017, Roberson’s older brother, Markeith Oliver, was shot and killed while selling water bottles outside a southwest Atlanta gas station.

Jan. 12: A 1-year-old girl, whose name was not released, was shot in a Harwell Road home when another child found an unsecured gun and fired it, according to police. The 1-year-old was shot once and rushed to a hospital, where she died three days later. The girl’s mother, Amaiya Dachanel Williams, 21, was charged with murder in the second degree.