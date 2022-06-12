UPDATE: Toddler at center of Newton County Amber Alert has died

Less than two hours after the GBI announced an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old Newton County girl Sunday morning, the agency posted the grim news of the child’s death.
The girl, Jaquari Bennett, was reported to be missing and in “extreme danger,” the GBI said, and she was believed to be with suspect Darian Javaris Bennett. Darian Bennett was the toddler’s father, Channel 2 Action News reported, adding that he also took his own life.
Jaquari Bennett was found shot to death behind a church in Riverdale, the news station reported. She had last been seen at a residence on Chandler Field Drive around 11 p.m. Saturday.
According to Channel 2, Darian Bennett also shot and killed the girl’s mother and critically injured her grandmother, who is in the hospital.
No other details have been released by police.
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.
