BreakingNews
UPDATE: Toddler at center of Newton County Amber Alert has died
ajc logo
X

UPDATE: Toddler at center of Newton County Amber Alert has died

1-year-old Jaquari Bennett was at the center of an Amber Alert on Sunday morning. Police confirmed she died later that morning.

Combined ShapeCaption
1-year-old Jaquari Bennett was at the center of an Amber Alert on Sunday morning. Police confirmed she died later that morning.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 5 minutes ago

Less than two hours after the GBI announced an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old Newton County girl Sunday morning, the agency posted the grim news of the child’s death.

The girl, Jaquari Bennett, was reported to be missing and in “extreme danger,” the GBI said, and she was believed to be with suspect Darian Javaris Bennett. Darian Bennett was the toddler’s father, Channel 2 Action News reported, adding that he also took his own life.

Jaquari Bennett was found shot to death behind a church in Riverdale, the news station reported. She had last been seen at a residence on Chandler Field Drive around 11 p.m. Saturday.

According to Channel 2, Darian Bennett also shot and killed the girl’s mother and critically injured her grandmother, who is in the hospital.

No other details have been released by police.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
LEADING OFF: Braves, Phils keep winning, Melvin out7h ago
Georgia Tech nets commitments from Keith, Cornist
4h ago
Second arrest made in deadly 2021 shooting on Ga. 400
15h ago
Pair's disappearance in Brazil's Amazon tied to 'fish mafia'
11h ago
Pair's disappearance in Brazil's Amazon tied to 'fish mafia'
11h ago
Sports Insider: An in-depth look at the Shark and golf’s future
2h ago
The Latest
Second arrest made in deadly 2021 shooting on Ga. 400
15h ago
GBI: Suspect accused of shooting Gwinnett deputy remains in critical condition
17h ago
4 victims ID’d in fatal shooting at restaurant in DeKalb mall
18h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top