Teenager walking on DeKalb road killed by gunshots from passing car

A teenager was killed when he was shot by someone in a passing car as he walked along a DeKalb County road Thanksgiving night, authorities said.
Officers were called to a location in the 300 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road just after 7 p.m. after getting reports of a person shot, DeKalb police spokesman Lt. Shane Smith said. Police found the victim dead at the scene.
He has not been publicly identified.
The initial investigation determined the victim was walking near a Shell gas station when he was hit by shots fired from a passing car, Smith said. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
No further details have been released.
