Police: 7-year-old shot by 9-year-old in Snellville Chipotle parking lot

A 7-year-old was accidentally shot by a 9-year-old outside a Chipotle in Snellville, according to police.
The 7-year-old was shot with a firearm that was left in a vehicle while an adult went inside the restaurant to pick up food, Snellville police said in a Facebook post around 5 p.m.
The injured child was conscious and alert when taken to a hospital, police said.
No additional details were available.
