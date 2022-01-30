Hamburger icon
Police: 7-year-old shot by 9-year-old in Snellville Chipotle parking lot

A 7-year-old child was accidentally shot by a 9-year-old at a Chipotle in Snellville, police said. The injured child was conscious and alert when taken to a hospital.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A 7-year-old was accidentally shot by a 9-year-old outside a Chipotle in Snellville, according to police.

The 7-year-old was shot with a firearm that was left in a vehicle while an adult went inside the restaurant to pick up food, Snellville police said in a Facebook post around 5 p.m.

The injured child was conscious and alert when taken to a hospital, police said.

No additional details were available.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

