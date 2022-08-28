ajc logo
X

7-year-old girl fatally shot during family gathering near Old Fourth Ward

Atlanta Police Department's Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. briefs reporters outside the Camden Vantage Apartments complex where a 7-year-old girl was fatally shot during a family gathering Saturday night.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Police Department's Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. briefs reporters outside the Camden Vantage Apartments complex where a 7-year-old girl was fatally shot during a family gathering Saturday night.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

A 7-year-old girl was fatally shot during an argument at a family gathering in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood Saturday night, according to police.

Officers were called to an apartment in the Camden Vantage Apartments complex along Jackson Street around 10:15 p.m., Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. told reporters from the scene. When they got there, they found the child with at least one gunshot wound. She did not survive.

“Any death is tragic, but when there’s a child involved, it really hits home,” Hampton said.

He said the investigation has revealed that a domestic dispute during the family gathering escalated into an exchange of gunfire. He could not say whether investigators believe the girl was the intended target.

No suspects have been publicly identified, but Hampton said one man left the scene following the shooting, and investigators would like to speak with him to determine to what extent he may have been involved.

“To have a completed investigation, we would like to talk to all individuals that were present,” Hampton said.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
Braves closer Kenley Jansen blows save in costly, painful loss to Cardinals9h ago
CONCERT REVIEW: Lady Gaga covers gamut of emotions at Truist Park
14h ago
UPDATE: Abrams rallies Ga. Democrats at state convention: ‘Let’s get it done’
15h ago
Oddball FedEx Cup format seems to kind of work
13h ago
Oddball FedEx Cup format seems to kind of work
13h ago
Coming to a theater near you: $3 movie tickets for one day
2h ago
The Latest
Woman released amid 6-hour hostage standoff with minor injuries
16h ago
GBI charges DeKalb man with 10 counts tied to child pornography
19h ago
Dahlonega man arrested after human remains discovered in Lumpkin County
22h ago
Featured
Meadowcreek's Jordan Louie (5) drops the football as he gets tackled by South Gwinnett's Darius Owens (2) during the first half at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross on Friday, August 26, 2022. South Gwinnett won 58-25. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Week 2 high school football scoreboard
What do you want Georgia political candidates to talk about?
Georgia school tests reflective coating on playground to cool its part of the planet
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top