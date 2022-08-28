7-year-old girl fatally shot during family gathering near Old Fourth Ward

A 7-year-old girl was fatally shot during an argument at a family gathering in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood Saturday night, according to police.
Officers were called to an apartment in the Camden Vantage Apartments complex along Jackson Street around 10:15 p.m., Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. told reporters from the scene. When they got there, they found the child with at least one gunshot wound. She did not survive.
“Any death is tragic, but when there’s a child involved, it really hits home,” Hampton said.
He said the investigation has revealed that a domestic dispute during the family gathering escalated into an exchange of gunfire. He could not say whether investigators believe the girl was the intended target.
No suspects have been publicly identified, but Hampton said one man left the scene following the shooting, and investigators would like to speak with him to determine to what extent he may have been involved.
“To have a completed investigation, we would like to talk to all individuals that were present,” Hampton said.
