3 arrested in deadly shooting of 15-year-old DeKalb boy

Three people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy at a DeKalb County apartment community Tuesday evening.
Police found Romello Heard dead around 6:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Peppertree Circle, where The Woods at Peppertree community is located in the southwest part of the county.
By Thursday, three people had been charged with the killing: Chaz Lawson, Monterie Junious and Cameron Jackson. Their ages were not provided.
No other details about the circumstances of the shooting were released by police.
