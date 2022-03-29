Man charged with child cruelty after 4-year-old girl shot, killed in DeKalb

A 4-year-old girl has died after being shot Monday night in an incident that led DeKalb County police to arrest an East Point man on child cruelty charges.
Officers responded to 1496 Bouldercrest Road just before 10 p.m. for reports of a person shot, DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said. The girl, identified as Janiyah Jenkins, was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital by a family member. She died Tuesday morning.
Police arrested Levante Cummings, 27, on one count of second-degree child cruelty, Vincent said. He was booked into the DeKalb County Jail overnight and remains there without bond, according to online records. Further charges are pending, according to Vincent.
No other details have been provided. Vincent did not say who fired the deadly shot or share the nature of the relationship between Cummings and Jenkins. Police are continuing to investigate the case.
