Man charged with child cruelty after 4-year-old girl shot, killed in DeKalb

Officers arrested 27-year-old Levante Cummings on one count of second-degree child cruelty. He was booked into the DeKalb County Jail and remains there without bond.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
3 minutes ago

A 4-year-old girl has died after being shot Monday night in an incident that led DeKalb County police to arrest an East Point man on child cruelty charges.

Officers responded to 1496 Bouldercrest Road just before 10 p.m. for reports of a person shot, DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said. The girl, identified as Janiyah Jenkins, was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital by a family member. She died Tuesday morning.

Police arrested Levante Cummings, 27, on one count of second-degree child cruelty, Vincent said. He was booked into the DeKalb County Jail overnight and remains there without bond, according to online records. Further charges are pending, according to Vincent.

No other details have been provided. Vincent did not say who fired the deadly shot or share the nature of the relationship between Cummings and Jenkins. Police are continuing to investigate the case.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

