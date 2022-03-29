Man charged with child cruelty after 4-year-old girl shot, killed in DeKalb

Police arrested Levante Cummings, 27, on one count of second-degree child cruelty, Vincent said. He was booked into the DeKalb County Jail overnight and remains there without bond, according to online records. Further charges are pending, according to Vincent.

No other details have been provided. Vincent did not say who fired the deadly shot or share the nature of the relationship between Cummings and Jenkins. Police are continuing to investigate the case.