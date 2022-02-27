Hamburger icon
Youth arrested in Atlanta 9-year-old boy’s shooting death

Crime & Public Safety
By Liset Cruz
12 minutes ago

A youth accused of fatally shooting a 9-year-old last week has turned himself in and is facing multiple charges.

The Atlanta Police Department announced Sunday that it made an arrest Saturday in the boy’s death. Charges against the suspect include second-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of felony.

While police did not indicate the suspect’s age Sunday, investigators soon after the shooting said they believed a 16-year-old pulled the trigger.

The minor was transported to the Youth Detention Center without incident, police said.

ExploreInvestigators believe teen shot and killed 9-year-old Atlanta boy

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to The Station at Richmond Hill apartment complex in the 1700 block of Richmond Circle in southeast Atlanta, according to Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, Atlanta police’s Homicide Unit commander. The boy died at the scene, Woolfolk said.

The child was identified as Kemoni Mack of Atlanta, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said. He was the fifth child under the age of 18 shot to death in Atlanta this year, according to police.

About the Author

Liset Cruz is an intern for Atlanta Now. She is a senior at the University of Georgia majoring in journalism and sociology with minors in Latinx studies and human services. She aspires to become an investigative reporter and cover politics, crime, immigration and civil rights.

