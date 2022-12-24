4-year-old boy shot in foot at DeKalb apartment complex

A 4-year-old boy was shot Friday evening at a DeKalb County apartment complex, police said.
The shooting happened at the Woods of Decatur apartments on Tregoney Drive at about 7:10 p.m. At the scene, officers said they found the child with a gunshot wound to his foot.
The boy was taken to a hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.
Detectives are working to determine who shot the child. Several adults were in the apartment when the gunfire occurred, police said, but no one had been charged.
Wednesday evening, a 2-year-old was hospitalized after being shot in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood, police said. The preliminary investigation indicates the shooting may have been self-inflicted after the child accidentally fired the gun.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Credit: LaGrange Police Department