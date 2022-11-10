BreakingNews
U.S. consumer inflation eased to 7.7% over past 12 months
11-year-old boy injured in drive-by shooting in DeKalb neighborhood

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

An 11-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital Wednesday after he was injured in a drive-by shooting in the Redan area of DeKalb County, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Witnesses told DeKalb police shots were fired from two vehicles while passing a home on Muirforest Drive at about 10 p.m., according to the news station. The boy was shot in the hip, police told Channel 2.

He was in serious condition when he was taken to a hospital, and an update on his condition was not provided Thursday.

It was not clear if the 11-year-old or the home was the intended target of the gunfire. A motive has not been determined, according to the news station.

This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

