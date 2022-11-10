11-year-old boy injured in drive-by shooting in DeKalb neighborhood

An 11-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital Wednesday after he was injured in a drive-by shooting in the Redan area of DeKalb County, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Witnesses told DeKalb police shots were fired from two vehicles while passing a home on Muirforest Drive at about 10 p.m., according to the news station. The boy was shot in the hip, police told Channel 2.
He was in serious condition when he was taken to a hospital, and an update on his condition was not provided Thursday.
It was not clear if the 11-year-old or the home was the intended target of the gunfire. A motive has not been determined, according to the news station.
