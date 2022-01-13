Shooting in northwest Atlanta leaves 1-year-old in critical condition

A 1-year-old child was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after being shot in northwest Atlanta on Wednesday night, according to Atlanta police.
Officers were called to the 800 block of Harwell Road at around 11:10 p.m. and found the child with a gunshot wound, police said in a news release. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear.
An update on the child’s condition was not provided Thursday morning, and no further details were released. An investigation is ongoing.
