Shooting in northwest Atlanta leaves 1-year-old in critical condition

Officers were called to the 800 block of Harwell Road at around 11:10 p.m. and found the child with a gunshot wound, police said in a news release.
Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

A 1-year-old child was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after being shot in northwest Atlanta on Wednesday night, according to Atlanta police.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Harwell Road at around 11:10 p.m. and found the child with a gunshot wound, police said in a news release. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear.

An update on the child’s condition was not provided Thursday morning, and no further details were released. An investigation is ongoing.

We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team. A Georgia native, she joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution following four years in Chattanooga, Tennessee where she covered criminal justice for the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Investigations
