Teenage girl dead, man critical after shooting on DeKalb street

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

A 17-year-old girl was killed and a 23-year-old man was seriously injured when someone opened fire on their car in a DeKalb County neighborhood, police said.

Officers were called to the 4500 block of Glenwood Road just after 11 p.m. Thursday regarding a person shot, DeKalb police told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. At the scene, police found the teenager already dead and the man in critical condition. The 23-year-old was taken to the hospital.

Neither victim has been publicly identified.

According to the initial investigation, police believe the pair was in a car on Burgess Drive, less than a mile away from the call location, at the time of the shooting. Police are not sure how many people opened fire on the car, but multiple shots were fired and the victims fled to a parking lot on the busy Glenwood Road, where the 911 call was placed.

Homicide detectives were sent to the scene and the investigation remains active, police said.

No additional details have been released about the shooting.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

