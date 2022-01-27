Teen killed, 2 others injured in robbery at troubled Atlanta apartments

A robbery ended in gunfire Wednesday night at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex, killing a 17-year-old boy and sending two others to a hospital, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Atlanta police believe drugs were involved in the triple shooting at the Allen Hills Apartments on Middleton Road, a homicide commander told the news station. It was the second fatal shooting at the complex this month.
Police were called to the complex about 10 p.m. Wednesday and found the teenager dead at the scene, according to Channel 2. The other two gunshot victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, and their conditions were unknown Thursday.
“This was a robbery with a narcotics element,” Lt. Ralph Woolfolk told the news station from the scene.
Woolfolk did not say if investigators were looking for any suspects, but he said the public was not believed to be in danger.
Earlier this month, a 31-year-old man was shot and killed at the Allen Hills complex. He was identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office as Timmie Thomas of Atlanta. No further details have been released in his death.
Police investigated another shooting at the complex on Dec. 13 that injured a mail carrier and another bystander. The postal worker and the other man were standing in the same area when gunfire rang out about 5:45 p.m., authorities said.
Jaquan Javario Fields, 19, of Atlanta, was arrested in that case, and investigators do not believe he knew either of the victims.
We are working to learn more about the latest shooting. Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.