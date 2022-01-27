Teen killed, 2 others injured in robbery at troubled Atlanta apartments

Earlier this month, a 31-year-old man was shot and killed at the Allen Hills complex. He was identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office as Timmie Thomas of Atlanta. No further details have been released in his death.

Police investigated another shooting at the complex on Dec. 13 that injured a mail carrier and another bystander. The postal worker and the other man were standing in the same area when gunfire rang out about 5:45 p.m., authorities said.

Jaquan Javario Fields, 19, of Atlanta, was arrested in that case, and investigators do not believe he knew either of the victims.

We are working to learn more about the latest shooting. Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.