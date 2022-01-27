Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Teen killed, 2 others injured in robbery at troubled Atlanta apartments

Credit: WSBTV Videos

caption arrowCaption
1 person shot at northwest Atlanta apartment complex, police say

Credit: WSBTV Videos

News
17 minutes ago

A robbery ended in gunfire Wednesday night at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex, killing a 17-year-old boy and sending two others to a hospital, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Atlanta police believe drugs were involved in the triple shooting at the Allen Hills Apartments on Middleton Road, a homicide commander told the news station. It was the second fatal shooting at the complex this month.

Police were called to the complex about 10 p.m. Wednesday and found the teenager dead at the scene, according to Channel 2. The other two gunshot victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, and their conditions were unknown Thursday.

“This was a robbery with a narcotics element,” Lt. Ralph Woolfolk told the news station from the scene.

Woolfolk did not say if investigators were looking for any suspects, but he said the public was not believed to be in danger.

Earlier this month, a 31-year-old man was shot and killed at the Allen Hills complex. He was identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office as Timmie Thomas of Atlanta. No further details have been released in his death.

Police investigated another shooting at the complex on Dec. 13 that injured a mail carrier and another bystander. The postal worker and the other man were standing in the same area when gunfire rang out about 5:45 p.m., authorities said.

ExploreMail carrier, bystander shot at NW Atlanta apartment complex

Jaquan Javario Fields, 19, of Atlanta, was arrested in that case, and investigators do not believe he knew either of the victims.

We are working to learn more about the latest shooting. Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Gwinnett renews mask mandate in county buildings
23m ago
Pedestrian killed, driver sought in Spalding County hit-and-run
9h ago
Lawrenceville police chief hires an attorney while city investigates his department
10h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top