16-year-old girl shot while driving in SW Atlanta

A 16-year-old girl was shot, allegedly by another girl’s ex-boyfriend, while driving along Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday night, according to police.
The two teenagers, ages 16 and 19, flagged down police on Northside Drive around 11:30 p.m. to report the shooting, police said in a statement. The 16-year-old was taken to a hospital and was said to be stable.
The victims told police it was the 19-year-old’s ex-boyfriend who was shooting at them, according to the statement. Police did not disclose the suspect’s identity.
No other details were released by police.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest