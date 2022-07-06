16-year-old girl shot while driving in SW Atlanta

The two teenagers, ages 16 and 19, flagged down police on Northside Drive around 11:30 p.m. to report the shooting, police said in a statement. The 16-year-old was taken to a hospital and was said to be stable.

The victims told police it was the 19-year-old’s ex-boyfriend who was shooting at them, according to the statement. Police did not disclose the suspect’s identity.