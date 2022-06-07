BREAKING: 10-year-old shot in SW Atlanta, police say

A 10-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot Tuesday afternoon in southwest Atlanta, according to police.
Officers were called to a house in the 3000 block of Largo Lane just after 1:30 p.m. in response to a shooting, Atlanta police said in a news release. At the scene, police found the child suffering from a gunshot wound.
No other details have been released about the shooting, including the condition of the child. Investigators remain at the scene and are working to determine the circumstances around the shooting. Police did not say if anyone had been detained as part of the investigation.
We’re working to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author