Man fatally shot at South Atlanta apartment complex

A man was shot and killed Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in South Atlanta, police said.
Officers were called to The Villages at Carver along Moury Avenue about 9 p.m. regarding a person shot. At the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound, police said. The victim died at the scene. His name was not released.
No details from police on the incident were immediately available. Neighbors told Channel 2 Action News that they heard several rounds of gunfire.
This isn’t the first time the apartment complex has been the site of a deadly shooting this year. Back in June, 17-year-old JaMarquez McCrary and 18-year-old Nyriek Olds were shot and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
In August, a 19-year-old was fatally shot at a home about a mile away from The Villages, according to police. Officers found the teenager wounded when they arrived at the home in the 1300 block of Lakewood Avenue on Aug. 10, but he later died at a hospital, police said.
