BREAKING: 2 in custody after 12-year-old girl shot in DeKalb

Credit: NewsChopper2

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

Two people are in custody after a 12-year-old was shot Wednesday in DeKalb County during an argument, police said.

Authorities responded to the 4700 block of Central Drive at about noon regarding a person shot call. The girl was found injured, but police did not provide her condition. She was taken to a hospital.

The victim was shot during an argument between her mother and a “known suspect,” police said. Two people, who officials have not publicly identified, were taken into custody. Authorities said charges will be determined once the investigation has concluded.

Several officers gathered at a Citgo gas station near the shooting scene and surrounded a car, Channel 2 Action News reported. Authorities have not said if that scene is related.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

