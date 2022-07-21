ajc logo
X

2 dead in double shooting near Gwinnett County lake

Gwinnett County crime scene technicians collect evidence at the scene of a double shooting that killed two early Thursday along Lake Drive near Norris Lake.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Gwinnett County crime scene technicians collect evidence at the scene of a double shooting that killed two early Thursday along Lake Drive near Norris Lake.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

Gwinnett County police are investigating after two men were found dead early Thursday in a lakefront neighborhood south of Snellville.

Officers responding to a person shot call found the victims shortly after 12:30 a.m. along Lake Drive in the neighborhood bordering Norris Lake, according to police. Their names were not released.

Combined ShapeCaption
Gwinnett County police investigated early Thursday after two people were killed in a shooting along Lake Drive near Norris Lake.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Gwinnett County police investigated early Thursday after two people were killed in a shooting along Lake Drive near Norris Lake.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Gwinnett County police investigated early Thursday after two people were killed in a shooting along Lake Drive near Norris Lake.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Homicide detectives and crime scene technicians processed the crime scene for hours overnight. Police appeared to be focusing their efforts in the Sunset Beach area.

No suspect information was provided early Thursday, and further details about the shooting were not disclosed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
Sandy Springs police announce arrests in celebrity home invasions17h ago
Brian Snitker’s remarkable story continues at All-Star game
23h ago
Slurs, prior arrests, saving lives: Liberty County deputies in bus search have mixed...
2h ago
Newsom wants explanation from UCLA about move to Big Ten
5h ago
Newsom wants explanation from UCLA about move to Big Ten
5h ago
Vatican says they're gifts; Indigenous groups want them back
4h ago
The Latest
1 killed in shooting at Riverdale take-out restaurant
9h ago
‘Long road to recovery’: Atlanta woman run over while having her car stolen
11h ago
Alpharetta man travels to Chicago, kills estranged wife, cops say
12h ago
Featured
Chloe Hultman attends an abortion rights rally at the Georgia Capitol on Friday, June 24, 2022. The protest follows the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v Wade. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Federal court says Georgia’s anti-abortion law can now be enforced
14h ago
How Georgia’s top candidates raised their campaign cash
Brian Snitker’s remarkable story continues at All-Star game
23h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top