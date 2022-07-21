2 dead in double shooting near Gwinnett County lake

Gwinnett County police are investigating after two men were found dead early Thursday in a lakefront neighborhood south of Snellville.
Officers responding to a person shot call found the victims shortly after 12:30 a.m. along Lake Drive in the neighborhood bordering Norris Lake, according to police. Their names were not released.
Homicide detectives and crime scene technicians processed the crime scene for hours overnight. Police appeared to be focusing their efforts in the Sunset Beach area.
No suspect information was provided early Thursday, and further details about the shooting were not disclosed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
