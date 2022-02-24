BREAKING: 9-year-old boy shot to death in southeast Atlanta

Investigators were called to the 1700 block Richmond Circle in southeast Atlanta around 10 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a shooting, according to Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, Atlanta police’s Homicide unit commander. The boy, whose name was not released, died at the scene, Woolfolk said.

In a video interview from the scene shortly after 2 a.m., Woolfolk said no arrests had been made. Adults in the home at the time of the shooting were being interviewed, he said. No other details were immediately available.