BREAKING: 9-year-old boy shot to death in southeast Atlanta

A shooting that killed a 9-year-old boy remained under investigation early Thursday, Atlanta police said.
Investigators were called to the 1700 block Richmond Circle in southeast Atlanta around 10 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a shooting, according to Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, Atlanta police’s Homicide unit commander. The boy, whose name was not released, died at the scene, Woolfolk said.
In a video interview from the scene shortly after 2 a.m., Woolfolk said no arrests had been made. Adults in the home at the time of the shooting were being interviewed, he said. No other details were immediately available.
The boy killed Wednesday is the fifth child under the age of 18 shot to death in the City of Atlanta this year, according to police.
On Jan. 15, a 1-year-old girl died after being shot by another child in her home, police previously said. The baby’s mother was later charged in the case. The same day, Kelvice Roberson Jr., 15, was shot and killed at the Dunbar Neighborhood Center along Windsor Street, police said.
Six-month-old Grayson Fleming-Gray died Jan. 24 after being shot while riding in a vehicle near the Food Mart corner store on Anderson Avenue, according to police. Two people — Dequasie Johnathan Little and Sharice Ingram, both 22 — have been charged in the killing.
And on Jan. 26, Havord Head, 17, was fatally shot at The Commons apartments on Middleton Road, according to police. Investigators said they believed the shooting stemmed from a robbery involving narcotics.
