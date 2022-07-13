Suspect arrested in 15-year-old’s fatal shooting at Clayton County apartments

A 19-year-old has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy during a fight at a Clayton County apartment complex last month.
The 15-year-old victim, Terence Denson, was found on June 21 with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the 1900 block of Garden Wood Court, according to Clayton County police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators now believe Ahmad Royal shot and killed Denson during an argument with him and Royal’s ex-girlfriend, according to a news release.
No other details were released by police.
Royal is facing charges of malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He was arrested Tuesday and is being held without bond in the Clayton County jail.
