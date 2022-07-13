BreakingNews
US inflation reached a new 40-year high in June of 9.1%
Suspect arrested in 15-year-old’s fatal shooting at Clayton County apartments

Ahmad Royal, 19, is facing a charge of malice murder in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy outside a Clayton County apartment in June.

Combined ShapeCaption
Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

A 19-year-old has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy during a fight at a Clayton County apartment complex last month.

The 15-year-old victim, Terence Denson, was found on June 21 with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the 1900 block of Garden Wood Court, according to Clayton County police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Explore15-year-old boy killed in Clayton County apartment shooting

Investigators now believe Ahmad Royal shot and killed Denson during an argument with him and Royal’s ex-girlfriend, according to a news release.

No other details were released by police.

Royal is facing charges of malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He was arrested Tuesday and is being held without bond in the Clayton County jail.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

