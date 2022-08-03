BreakingNews
BREAKING: Toddler wounded by gunfire near downtown Atlanta
BREAKING: Toddler wounded by gunfire near downtown Atlanta

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 33 minutes ago

A toddler was shot near downtown Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The child was found suffering from a gunshot wound near a barbershop on Peters Street in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood, Channel 2 Action News reported. An Atlanta police spokesman confirmed the incident and said the child was alert, but did not provide any further details about the shooting or the toddler’s condition.

Video from the scene showed Peters Street shut down by police activity and crisscrossed with yellow caution tape. Traffic data from the Georgia Department of Transportation shows backups around the intersection of Peters and Chapel streets, just north of I-20.

