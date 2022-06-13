ajc logo
Dispute between groups outside DeKalb Kroger turns deadly

Police are investigating Decatur shooting outside of a convenience store

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A dispute outside a Kroger in DeKalb County left a person dead Sunday night when gunfire erupted, police said.

DeKalb police were called to investigate the shooting at the Kroger shopping center on Flat Shoals Parkway off Flakes Mill Road. Investigators believe the shots were fired in the parking lot when two groups got into a dispute.

One person was killed, according to a DeKalb police spokesperson. Their name was not released.

The number of people involved and the nature of the dispute was not disclosed. The investigation is still in the early stages.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

